CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 21 USF women…

No. 21 USF women turn back UTRGV 63-56 in opener

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 10:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 18 points and No. 21 South Florida held off UT Rio Grande Valley 63-56 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Sydni Harvey added 13 points for the Bulls with Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam adding 10 and Bethy Mununga pulling down 18 rebounds and scoring nine points.

Taylor Muff scored 15 points for the Vaqueros.

USF scored the first 10 points and sprinted to a 16-3 lead. Harvey scored eight points with a pair of 3-pointers and Tsineke scored six. A Tsineke jumper early in the second quarter made it 28-14.

An 8-0 run in the fourth quarter put USF ahead 63-50 with 4:23 remaining.

USF shot 33% for the game while UTRGV was 38.5%. The Vaqueros hurt their own cause with 23 turnovers which led to 19 points for USF.

——-

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up