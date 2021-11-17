CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
No. 21 Ohio State women bowl past Bowling Green 94-63

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 9:23 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell and Rebeka Mikulasikova each scored 19 points, the 21st-ranked Ohio State women shot 57% from the floor and outpaced Bowling Green 94-63 on Wednesday night.

Mikulasikova made eight of 13 shots whole Mikesell made four of the Buckeyes eight 3-point shots. Jacy Sheldon added 17 points and Kateri Poole 11 for Ohio State (3-0).

Morgan Sharps came off the bench and got hot late scoring 14 of her 21 points for Bowling Green (1-2) in the final 10:42. Zoe Miller added 12 points. The Falcons, who made it to the WNIT last season, returning 10 players, were expected to be more of a test for Ohio State but were 23-of-54 shooting.

Miller led with eight points — and was one of two BGSU players to make more than one basket — midway through the third quarter.

The defending Mid-American Conference champs lost point guard Lexi Fleming to a season-ending leg injury in an October scrimmage.

The Buckeyes found the range early, leading 26-14 after a quarter with Mikesell scoring 10. Ohio State also had 13 steals — Rikki Harris with six — and blocked seven shots while scoring 27 points off 25 turnovers.

