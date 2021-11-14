No. 2 UCLA looks to extend streak vs Long Beach St.

Long Beach State (1-0) vs. No. 2 UCLA (2-0) Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Monday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Long Beach State (1-0) vs. No. 2 UCLA (2-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Long Beach State. In its last six wins against the Beach, UCLA has won by an average of 15 points. Long Beach State’s last win in the series came on Nov. 29, 2009, a 79-68 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .JUMPING FOR JOHNNY: Johnny Juzang has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.8 points per game last year. The Bruins offense put up 76.7 points per matchup en route to a 9-3 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Long Beach State went 1-3 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

