CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 19 UNC goes…

No. 19 UNC goes up against Brown

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Brown (1-0) vs. No. 19 North Carolina (1-0)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 North Carolina hosts Brown in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina went 6-4 in non-conference play, averaging 73.3 points and giving up 69.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up