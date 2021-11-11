No. 19 UNC goes up against Brown

Brown (1-0) vs. No. 19 North Carolina (1-0) Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Brown (1-0) vs. No. 19 North Carolina (1-0)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 North Carolina hosts Brown in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina went 6-4 in non-conference play, averaging 73.3 points and giving up 69.6 per game in the process.

