No. 18 UNC faces No. 6 Purdue

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 5:30 PM

No. 18 North Carolina (3-0) vs. No. 6 Purdue (3-0)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina visits No. 6 Purdue in an early season matchup. North Carolina won 94-83 at College of Charleston in its last outing. Purdue is coming off a 96-52 home win against Wright State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Purdue’s Zach Edey has averaged 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and two blocks while Jaden Ivey has put up 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Tar Heels, Armando Bacot has averaged 18 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while Caleb Love has put up 19 points and 4.3 assists.ACCURATE ARMANDO: In three appearances this season, North Carolina’s Bacot has shot 82.1 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue is ranked 10th in Division I with an average of 94.7 points per game.

