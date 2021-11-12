CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
No. 18 Tennessee meets ETSU

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 12:30 PM

East Tennessee State (0-0) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (1-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee hosts East Tennessee State in an early season matchup. Tennessee is coming off a 90-62 home win against UT Martin on Tuesday. East Tennessee State went 13-12 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 55.9 points per game last season. The Volunteers offense put up 77.6 points per contest on their way to a 7-1 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. East Tennessee State went 2-4 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

