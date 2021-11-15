No. 16 Tennessee narrowly beats No. 23 USF in final seconds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half, Tamari Key had 10…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half, Tamari Key had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, and No. 16 Tennessee beat No. 23 South Florida 52-49 on Monday night.

Elena Tsineke scored 13 points for South Florida (2-1), and Elisa Pinzan added 11 points.

Tennessee (3-0) took its first lead since early in the game on a putback by Key with 1:38 left in the game to make it 47-46 lead. But Pinzan sank an open 3-pointer to retake the lead for USF with 44.6 left.

Horston then went to the line on three straight possessions. She converted a three-point play with 39.4 seconds and twice went 1 for 2 at the free-throw line, leaving USF a chance to tie it.

But Tennessee’s defense locked down and didn’t allow the Bulls to get off a quality shot in the final 9.3 seconds.

NO. 5 N.C. STATE 100, TOWSON 52

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 16 points and had six rebounds for N.C. State, which led wire-to-wire in a commanding victory over Towson.

Johnson also had three assists and two steals.

Four other Wolfpack (3-1) players scored in double digits: Elissa Cunane with 15 points, Raina Perez with 13 points, Jakia Brown-Turner with 11 and Camille Hobby with 12.

Madison Hayes, a transfer from Mississippi State, had career highs with 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

Aleah Nelson paced the Tigers (3-1) with 17 points.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.