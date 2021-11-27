HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
No. 16 St. Bonaventure loses its first game of the season

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 7:14 PM

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — AJ Green scored 35 points with four assists to lead Northern Iowa to a 90-80 win over No. 16 St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Austin Phyfe and Nate Heise each had 15 points as the Panthers (2-3) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2019 at then-No. 23 Colorado.

Green did most of his damage from 3-point territory, making a career-best 9 of 15, to match his career high for scoring. The preseason player of the year in the Missouri Valley Conference was 8 of 28 from long range in Northern Iowa’s first four games.

Kyle Lofton had 21 points, seven assists and four steals for St. Bonaventure (5-1). Dominick Welch scored 20 points and Jaren Holmes had 15.

No. 2 UCLA 73, UNLV 51

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jules Bernard scored 18 points and had two blocks to lead UCLA over UNLV.

The Bruins (6-1) shot 47% from the field and from 3-point range. Tyler Campbell had 15 points and Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez each added 12 points each.

Bryce Hamilton led UNLV (4-3) with 15 points, while Donovan Williams added 12 points. The Rebels struggled from the field, finishing at 30% and an even smaller 22% from 3-point range.

The Bruins outrebounded UNLV 47-27 for the game.

