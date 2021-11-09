CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 16 Arkansas rallies…

No. 16 Arkansas rallies to topple Mercer, 74-61

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 10:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 30 points for No. 16 Arkansas, which was forced to rally to beat Mercer 74-61 on Tuesday night in the season opener.

Arkansas was down eight points at halftime — Notae and Pittsburgh transfer Au’Diese Toney combined for 23 of the 28 first-half points — but went on a 14-2 run to start the second half.

Mercer lost the lead in part because of 13 turnovers that led to 16 points for Arkansas.

Notae scored 17 of his game-high 30 in the final 20 minutes. Miami transfer Chris Lykes joined Notae and Toney (18 points, 11 rebounds) in double figures for the Razorbacks with 16.

Mercer had four players in double figures, including 12 each for Kamar Robertson and James Glisson III.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Hosts Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Mercer: At Winthrop on Saturday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up