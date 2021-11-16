No. 16 Arkansas faces off against Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (1-2) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (2-0) Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Northern Iowa (1-2) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (2-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Arkansas hosts Northern Iowa in an early season matchup. Northern Iowa blew out Dubuque by 37 on Sunday. Arkansas remains No. 16 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Mercer and Gardner-Webb last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Chris Lykes and Stanley Umude have combined to account for 66 percent of all Razorbacks scoring this season.NIFTY NOTAE: Notae has connected on 42.9 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST FIVE: Northern Iowa has averaged 70 points per game over its last five games. The Panthers are giving up only 63.7 points per game over that stretch.

