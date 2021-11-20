CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
No. 15 Oregon State women ease by CSU Bakersfield 82-51

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 5:13 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — AJ Marotte scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, and No. 15 Oregon State beat CSU Bakersfield 82-51 on Saturday.

Marotte made two 3-pointers to start Oregon State’s 14-0 run, reaching a 30-point advantage midway through the fourth quarter.

Greta Kampschroeder added 13 points and Taya Corosdale had 10 points and eight rebounds for Oregon State (3-0). Taylor Jones had a block to reach 99 for her career. Oregon State outrebounded Bakersfield 38-16.

Oregon State wrapped up a three-game homestand. The Beavers will plays No. 13 Michigan on Friday.

Vanessa Austin scored 14 points for CSU Bakersfield (1-2), which has lost eight in a row in the series. Andie Easley added 12 points and Jayden Eggleston 10.

