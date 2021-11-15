CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
No. 14 Iowa State women beat South Dakota State 75-56

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 9:56 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points, Aubrey Joens added 17 and No. 14 Iowa State beat South Dakota State 75-56 on Monday night.

Joens scored the first five points of Iowa State’s 18-6 run to take a 20-point lead early in the third quarter.

Emily Ryan had 12 points, five assists and four steals for Iowa State (2-0).

Iowa State closed the first half on a 14-2 run to take a 36-26 lead at the break. The Cyclones made 9 of 10 free throws compared to SDSU’s one attempt.

Madysen Vlastuin led South Dakota State (1-2) with 14 points. Tylee Irwin added 12 points and Paiton Burckhard 10. The Jackrabbits were held to 33.9% shooting, and did not make a field goal for the final 3:28 of regulation.

