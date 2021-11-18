No. 14 Bama takes on Oakland

Oakland (2-1) vs. No. 14 Alabama (3-0) Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama…

Oakland (2-1) vs. No. 14 Alabama (3-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama hosts Oakland in an early season matchup. Oakland blew out Toledo by 21 on Wednesday. Alabama is coming off a 73-68 win over South Alabama on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Alabama’s Keon Ellis has averaged 17 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Jaden Shackelford has put up 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jamal Cain has averaged 19.3 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 steals while Jalen Moore has put up 12.3 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Moore has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Alabama has scored 90 points per game and allowed 73.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama is rated second among SEC teams with an average of 90 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.