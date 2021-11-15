No. 14 Bama battles S. Alabama

South Alabama (1-1) vs. No. 14 Alabama (2-0) Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14…

South Alabama (1-1) vs. No. 14 Alabama (2-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama hosts South Alabama in an early season matchup. South Alabama fell 64-58 at Wichita State on Saturday. Alabama remains No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Louisiana Tech and South Dakota State last week.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama has benefited heavily from its seniors. Javon Franklin, Jay Jay Chandler, Charles Manning Jr. and Kayo Goncalves have collectively accounted for 64 percent all Jaguars scoring this season.SHACKELFORD CAN SHOOT: Jaden Shackelford has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: South Alabama has held opposing teams to 31.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

