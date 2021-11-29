CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
No. 13 Tennessee meets Presbyterian

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 3:31 PM

Presbyterian (5-2) vs. No. 13 Tennessee (4-1)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Tennessee hosts Presbyterian in an early season matchup. Presbyterian got past Central Arkansas by nine in its last outing. Tennessee has moved up to No. 13 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Tennessee Tech last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi has averaged 16 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Kennedy Chandler has put up 14.2 points and 4.8 assists. For the Blue Hose, Rayshon Harrison has averaged 21.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while Winston Hill has put up 9.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RAYSHON: Harrison has connected on 26.3 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Presbyterian is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 17 offensive rebounds. The Blue Hose are 0-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Volunteers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Blue Hose. Tennessee has an assist on 58 of 89 field goals (65.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Presbyterian has assists on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

