CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 13 Oregon meets SMU

No. 13 Oregon meets SMU

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SMU (1-0) vs. No. 13 Oregon (1-0)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oregon hosts SMU in an early season matchup. SMU easily beat McNeese State by 24 in its last outing. Oregon is coming off an 83-66 win over Texas Southern in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. SMU went 4-1 against teams outside its conference, while Oregon went 6-1 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up