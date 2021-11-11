No. 13 Oregon meets SMU

SMU (1-0) vs. No. 13 Oregon (1-0) Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13…

SMU (1-0) vs. No. 13 Oregon (1-0)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oregon hosts SMU in an early season matchup. SMU easily beat McNeese State by 24 in its last outing. Oregon is coming off an 83-66 win over Texas Southern in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. SMU went 4-1 against teams outside its conference, while Oregon went 6-1 in such games.

