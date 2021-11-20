CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » No. 13 Michigan women…

No. 13 Michigan women beat CMU 69-45 without star Hillmon

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Emily Kiser had 16 points and eight rebounds, Danielle Rauch scored 13, and No. 13 Michigan beat Central Michigan 69-45 on Saturday without star Naz Hillmon.

Hillmon, who averaged 23.9 points and 11.4 rebounds last season, didn’t make the trip with Michigan due to a non-COVID illness.

Laila Phelia added 12 points for Michigan (4-0).

The Wolverines held CMU to just six points in the second quarter to take a 20-point halftime lead.

Molly Davis led Central Michigan (1-2) with 18 points. Anika Weekes added 11 points. Davis was 0 for 6 from 3-point range and CMU missed 20 ot 23 from distance. The Chippewas had 19 turnovers.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up