No. 13 Iowa State women bury Penn State with 18 3-pointers

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 9:49 PM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Aubrey Joens scored 21 points, all on 3-pointers, older sister Ashley Joens had 13 points and No. 13 Iowa State made 18 3-pointers in a 93-59 rout of Penn State on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

For Aubrey Joens, it was a career night. She tied her career high in scoring, had her first double-double and had career highs in rebounds with 11 and 3-pointers with seven.

Iowa State made 10 3-pointers in the first half. In one stretch of the first quarter the Cyclones had a 12-0 run — all on 3-pointers as Aubrey Joens made two and Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski made one each. Iowa State led 24-10 after the first quarter and 45-28 at halftime.

The third quarter was similar to the first in that Penn State was stuck on 32 points for a near five-minute stretch and entered the fourth quarter trailing 65-39.

Beatriz Jordao had 13 points, Donarski 12 and Morgan Kane 11 for the Cyclones (6-0). Emily Ryan added 10 of Iowa State’s 22 assists.

Makenna Maris led Penn State (4-2) with 11 points and Ali Brigham scored 10.

Iowa State will play UMass in the championship game on Sunday.

