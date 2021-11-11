CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 12 Memphis faces…

No. 12 Memphis faces NC Central

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NC Central (0-1) vs. No. 12 Memphis (1-0)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Memphis hosts NC Central in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.7 points per game last season. The Tigers offense scored 75.5 points per contest on their way to an 8-3 record against non-AAC competition. NC Central went 1-3 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up