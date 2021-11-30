No. 12 BYU battles Utah Valley

No. 12 Brigham Young (6-0) vs. Utah Valley (6-1) UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 12 Brigham Young (6-0) vs. Utah Valley (6-1)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Brigham Young visits Utah Valley in a non-conference matchup. Both teams earned victories on Saturday. Utah Valley earned a 77-68 overtime home win against Denver, while Brigham Young won 75-64 at Utah.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 20.3 points and 13.7 rebounds while Connor Harding has put up 11.9 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Cougars, Alex Barcello has averaged 18.5 points while Te’Jon Lucas has put up 11.3 points and five assists.ACCURATE ALEX: Barcello has connected on 48.3 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also made 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Utah Valley has 49 assists on 83 field goals (59 percent) over its past three matchups while Brigham Young has assists on 57 of 96 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.7 percent. The Cougars have averaged 14.2 offensive boards per game and 18.3 per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

