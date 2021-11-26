BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » No. 11 Tennessee women…

No. 11 Tennessee women battle past Kansas 68-58

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 8:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keyen Green scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as the No. 11-ranked Tennessee women broke away from Kansas 68-58 at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Friday night.

Tess Darby scored a career-high 11 for the Lady Vols (5-0) with a career-best three 3-pointers. Jordan Horston added 14 with 11 rebounds for her third double-double. Horston made four of four free throws in the last 39 seconds.

Holly Kersgieter scored a season-high 19 for Kansas (4-1) with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Green scored on a driving layup plus a foul shot to answer a Taiyanna Jackson drive that pulled the Jayhawks within five, 47-42 to kick off the final quarter. Tamari Key scored after Green pulled down a defensive rebound and then Green added a putback after an offensive rebound, making the Lady Vols lead 12 points at the 7:37 mark of the fourth.

Kansas was 5-of-18 (28%) from the field in the fourth quarter as Tennessee extended its lead.

Tennessee led 28-25 at halftime, and an extended 9-1 run in the third quarter built the lead to 10 points, 42-32.

Tennessee beat Texas 74-70 last Sunday and faces Oklahoma State Saturday in a run of three straight opponents from the Big12 Conference.

Kansas meets UTEP on Saturday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up