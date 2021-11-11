No. 11 Illinois faces Arkansas St.

Arkansas State (1-0) vs. No. 11 Illinois (1-0) State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arkansas State (1-0) vs. No. 11 Illinois (1-0)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Illinois hosts Arkansas State in an early season matchup. Arkansas State easily beat Harding by 26 in its last outing. Illinois is coming off a 71-47 win over Jackson State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois held its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.5 points per game last year. The Fighting Illini offense put up 82.8 points per contest en route to a 5-3 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Arkansas State went 0-4 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.