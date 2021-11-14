No. 11 Illinois battles Marquette

No. 11 Illinois (2-0) vs. Marquette (2-0) Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Illinois visits…

No. 11 Illinois (2-0) vs. Marquette (2-0)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Illinois visits Marquette in an early season matchup. Both teams are coming off of home victories this past Friday. Marquette earned a 75-70 win over New Hampshire, while Illinois won easily 92-53 over Arkansas State.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Darryl Morsell is averaging 23.5 points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Justin Lewis has paired with Morsell and is putting up a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds per game. The Fighting Illini are led by Jacob Grandison, who is averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.GIFTED GRANDISON: Grandison has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Illinois has held opposing teams to 50 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

