CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 11 Illinois battles Marquette

No. 11 Illinois battles Marquette

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 11 Illinois (2-0) vs. Marquette (2-0)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Illinois visits Marquette in an early season matchup. Both teams are coming off of home victories this past Friday. Marquette earned a 75-70 win over New Hampshire, while Illinois won easily 92-53 over Arkansas State.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Darryl Morsell is averaging 23.5 points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Justin Lewis has paired with Morsell and is putting up a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds per game. The Fighting Illini are led by Jacob Grandison, who is averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.GIFTED GRANDISON: Grandison has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Illinois has held opposing teams to 50 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up