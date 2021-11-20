CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
NMSU meets Indiana St. in Conway

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:31 AM

New Mexico State (3-1) vs. Indiana State (3-2)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State is set to face off against Indiana State in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Indiana State lost 87-63 to Oklahoma in its most recent game, while New Mexico State fell 85-58 against Utah State in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Indiana State’s Cameron Henry has averaged 16.4 points and seven rebounds while Cooper Neese has put up 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Aggies, Teddy Allen has averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while Jabari Rice has put up 12.8 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Henry has directly created 43 percent of all Indiana State field goals over the last three games. Henry has 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sycamores have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Aggies. Indiana State has 48 assists on 87 field goals (55.2 percent) over its previous three contests while New Mexico State has assists on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: New Mexico State has scored 68.3 points and allowed 67.8 points over its last five games. Indiana State has averaged 75.6 points while giving up 68.2 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

