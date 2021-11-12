NMSU looks for home win vs UTEP

UTEP (1-0) vs. New Mexico State (1-0) Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP (1-0) vs. New Mexico State (1-0)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its ninth straight win over UTEP at Pan American Center. The last victory for the Miners at New Mexico State was a 79-58 win on Dec. 1, 2009.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP went 1-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the Miners gave up 68 points per game while scoring 65 per contest. New Mexico State went 0-1 in non-conference play, averaging 63 points and allowing 66 per game in the process.

