CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » NMSU looks for home…

NMSU looks for home win vs UTEP

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UTEP (1-0) vs. New Mexico State (1-0)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its ninth straight win over UTEP at Pan American Center. The last victory for the Miners at New Mexico State was a 79-58 win on Dec. 1, 2009.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP went 1-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the Miners gave up 68 points per game while scoring 65 per contest. New Mexico State went 0-1 in non-conference play, averaging 63 points and allowing 66 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up