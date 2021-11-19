CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
NMSU faces Utah State in Conway

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:31 AM

New Mexico State (3-0) vs. Utah State (2-1)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State and Utah State will meet in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Utah State earned an 87-79 overtime win over Penn in its most recent game, while New Mexico State won 76-64 against Davidson in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Justin Bean, Brandon Horvath, Brock Miller and RJ Eytle-Rock have combined to account for 71 percent of Utah State’s scoring this season. For New Mexico State, Teddy Allen, Jabari Rice, Donnie Tillman and Johnny McCants have collectively accounted for 71 percent of all New Mexico State scoring.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked second among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.3 percent. The Aggies have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

