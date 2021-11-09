CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
NM welcomes FAU in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

Florida Atlantic (0-0) vs. New Mexico (0-0)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Florida Atlantic in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Florida Atlantic went 13-10 last year and finished seventh in the CUSA, while New Mexico ended up 6-16.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico held its two non-conference opponents to an average of just 62 points per game last year. The Lobos offense scored 72 points per matchup en route to a 2-0 record against competition outside the Mountain West Conference. Florida Atlantic went 1-4 against non-conference teams last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

