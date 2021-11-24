NM meets UAB in Las Vegas Invitational

New Mexico (4-1) vs. UAB (4-1) Las Vegas Invitational , Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico (4-1) vs. UAB (4-1)

Las Vegas Invitational , Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and UAB will go at it in the Las Vegas Invitational. UAB earned an 86-41 win over Alabama A&M on Sunday, while New Mexico won easily 88-63 against Western New Mexico on Monday.

STEPPING UP: UAB’s Quan Jackson has averaged 14.8 points, four rebounds and 2.6 steals while Jordan Walker has put up 13.6 points and 4.2 assists. For the Lobos, Jamal Mashburn Jr. has averaged 18.4 points while Gethro Muscadin has put up 12.6 points and six rebounds.MIGHTY MASHBURN JR.: Mashburn has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blazers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lobos. UAB has 46 assists on 90 field goals (51.1 percent) across its previous three outings while New Mexico has assists on 41 of 91 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: UAB has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 30.1 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

