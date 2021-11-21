CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » NKU hosts W. Illinois

NKU hosts W. Illinois

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Illinois (3-1) vs. Northern Kentucky (2-1)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois pays visit to Northern Kentucky in an early season matchup. Western Illinois fell 84-80 at DePaul on Saturday. Northern Kentucky is coming off a 74-73 home win over Eastern Michigan on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner, Adrian Nelson and Bryson Langdon have collectively accounted for 48 percent of all Norse scoring this season.LIKEABLE LUKA: Luka Barisic has connected on 46.2 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 11 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Horizon teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up