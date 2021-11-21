NKU hosts W. Illinois

Western Illinois (3-1) vs. Northern Kentucky (2-1) BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois…

Western Illinois (3-1) vs. Northern Kentucky (2-1)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois pays visit to Northern Kentucky in an early season matchup. Western Illinois fell 84-80 at DePaul on Saturday. Northern Kentucky is coming off a 74-73 home win over Eastern Michigan on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner, Adrian Nelson and Bryson Langdon have collectively accounted for 48 percent of all Norse scoring this season.LIKEABLE LUKA: Luka Barisic has connected on 46.2 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 11 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Horizon teams.

