NKU faces E. Michigan

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Eastern Michigan (1-1) vs. Northern Kentucky (1-1)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Eastern Michigan in an early season matchup. Eastern Michigan beat Illinois State by five in overtime in its last outing. Northern Kentucky lost 70-69 in overtime to UNC Greensboro in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner, Bryson Langdon and Adrian Nelson have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Norse scoring this season.MIGHTY MCBRIDE: Bryce McBride has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky as a collective unit has made 12.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.

