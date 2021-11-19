CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Nkereuwem scores 15 to carry Longwood over American 82-42

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 7:24 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Leslie Nkereuwem had 15 points off the bench to lead Longwood to an 82-42 win over American on Friday.

DeShaun Wade had 14 points for Longwood (3-1). Isaiah Wilkins added 11 points. Justin Hill had six assists.

Johnny O’Neil had 11 points for the Eagles (2-2).

Stacy Beckton Jr., who led the Eagles in scoring heading into the matchup with 19 points per game, was held to only four.

