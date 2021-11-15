CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Nixon scores 17 in…

Nixon scores 17 in 2nd quarter, Texas A&M women beat DePaul

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 10:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jordan Nixon scored 17 of her 25 points in the second quarter, Kayla Wells added 21 points and No. 24 Texas A&M beat DePaul 95-75 on Monday night.

All four of Nixon’s 3-pointers came in the second quarter. She scored 11 points in the quarter, but A&M was only ahead by 11 at the break.

A Destiny Pitts 3-pointer pushed the lead to 20 midway through the third.

Pitts and Qadashah Hoppie each scored 12 points for Texas A&M (3-0), which outrebounded DePaul 52-36. Wells also dished out six assists.

Lexi Held led five DePaul (2-1) starters in double figures with 19 points. Darrione Rogers had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Sonya Morris scored 16 and Deja Church added 14 points. The Blue Demons didn’t get any points from their reserve players.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up