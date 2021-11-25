Nicholls St. takes on Southwestern Christian

Southwestern Christian vs. Nicholls State (4-3) David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls…

Southwestern Christian vs. Nicholls State (4-3)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA program Southwestern Christian. Nicholls State lost 74-63 to Utah Valley in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Ty Gordon has averaged 16.3 points and 2.1 steals this year for Nicholls State. Devante Carter is also a primary contributor, with 9.9 points and 2.1 steals per game.GIFTED GORDON: Gordon has connected on 29.2 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also converted 36.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State went 2-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Colonels put up 67.8 points per contest across those six games.

