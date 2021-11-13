CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Nicholls St. looks to remain perfect

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:30 AM

Carver College vs. Nicholls State (2-0)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. The teams last met on Nov. 12, when the Colonels outshot Carver College 71.6 percent to 35.8 percent and had 18 fewer turnovers on their way to the 120-52 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Ty Gordon has averaged 20 points this year for Nicholls State. Complementing Gordon is Latrell Jones, who is averaging 11 points per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Nicholls State put up 105 points and prevailed by 45 over Carver College when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State went 2-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Colonels offense scored 67.8 points per matchup across those six contests.

