Nicholls St. faces Utah Valley in San Juan Capistrano

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 6:31 AM

Nicholls State (4-2) vs. Utah Valley (4-1)

, JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State and Utah Valley will go at it in a postseason game at San Juan Capistrano’s JSerra Pavilion. Utah Valley earned an 83-45 win over Idaho in its most recent game, while Nicholls State won 75-72 in overtime against Cal Poly in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 22.6 points and 13.2 rebounds while Connor Harding has put up 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Colonels, Ty Gordon has averaged 18.5 points and two steals while Devante Carter has put up 8.7 points and 2.5 steals.GIFTED GORDON: Gordon has connected on 34.2 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 36.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wolverines have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Colonels. Utah Valley has an assist on 45 of 97 field goals (46.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Nicholls State has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels 24th among Division I teams. The Utah Valley offense has turned the ball over on 25.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Wolverines 337th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

