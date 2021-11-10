CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Nicholls slips past Northern Iowa 62-58 in season opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:11 AM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ty Gordon registered 19 points as Nicholls narrowly defeated Northern Iowa 62-58 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Devante Carter had 12 points for Nicholls. Pierce Spencer added 2 points and 11 rebounds.

Austin Phyfe had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers. Tywhon Pickford added 13 points.

