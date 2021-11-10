CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
New Mexico hangs on for 90-88 win over FAU

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 11:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jalen House scored a career-high 30 points and New Mexico raced past Florida Atlantic 99-92 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Jay Allen-Tovar had 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for New Mexico. Gethro Muscadin added 18 points. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 14 points.

Michael Forrest had 26 points and six rebounds for the Owls. Bitumba Baruti added 15 points and nine rebounds. Madiaw Niang had 14 points.

