New Hampshire faces Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac (3-1) vs. New Hampshire (1-2)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays host to Quinnipiac in an early season matchup. Quinnipiac took care of Central Connecticut by 11 at home on Saturday. New Hampshire lost 69-58 at Providence on Thursday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jayden Martinez, Nick Guadarrama and Qon Murphy have combined to account for 55 percent of New Hampshire’s scoring this season. For Quinnipiac, Kevin Marfo, Tyrese Williams, Matt Balanc and Savion Lewis have combined to account for 55 percent of all Quinnipiac scoring.MIGHTY MARFO: Marfo has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 53.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire has turned the ball over on just 9.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 6.3 times per game this season.

___

___

