THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » New Hampshire faces Quinnipiac

New Hampshire faces Quinnipiac

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Quinnipiac (3-1) vs. New Hampshire (1-2)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays host to Quinnipiac in an early season matchup. Quinnipiac took care of Central Connecticut by 11 at home on Saturday. New Hampshire lost 69-58 at Providence on Thursday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jayden Martinez, Nick Guadarrama and Qon Murphy have combined to account for 55 percent of New Hampshire’s scoring this season. For Quinnipiac, Kevin Marfo, Tyrese Williams, Matt Balanc and Savion Lewis have combined to account for 55 percent of all Quinnipiac scoring.MIGHTY MARFO: Marfo has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 53.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire has turned the ball over on just 9.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 6.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up