Nevada visits Santa Clara

Nevada (1-1) vs. Santa Clara (2-0) Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays…

Nevada (1-1) vs. Santa Clara (2-0)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays host to Nevada in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Friday. Santa Clara won over Stanford 88-72, while Nevada came up short in a 75-68 game to San Diego.

SENIOR STUDS: Santa Clara’s Josip Vrankic, PJ Pipes and Keshawn Justice have collectively scored 62 percent of all Broncos points this season.JUMPING FOR JOSIP: Vrankic has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Nevada’s Desmond Cambridge Jr. has attempted 16 3-pointers and has connected on 31.3 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara has committed a turnover on just 14.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all WCC teams. The Broncos have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

