CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Nelson, Bjorklund lead St.…

Nelson, Bjorklund lead St. Thomas (MN) past Niagara 76-67

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Anders Nelson had 19 points as St. Thomas (Minnesota) got past Niagara 76-67 on Saturday.

Parker Bjorklund added 17 points for the Tommies (2-3), while Riley Miller chipped in 15. Bjorklund also had 11 rebounds. Ryan Lindberg had 14 points.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the Purple Eagles (1-3). Sam Iorio added 15 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up