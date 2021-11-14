Neese scores 20 to lift Indiana St. over DIII Hanover 90-49

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese had 20 points as Indiana State routed Division III-level Hanover 90-49 on Sunday.…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese had 20 points as Indiana State routed Division III-level Hanover 90-49 on Sunday.

Cameron Henry had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana State (2-1). Micah Thomas added 15 points.

Matt Munoz had 10 points for the Panthers.

