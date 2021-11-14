CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Neese scores 20 to…

Neese scores 20 to lift Indiana St. over DIII Hanover 90-49

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese had 20 points as Indiana State routed Division III-level Hanover 90-49 on Sunday.

Cameron Henry had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana State (2-1). Micah Thomas added 15 points.

Matt Munoz had 10 points for the Panthers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Obituary: Alan Paller

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up