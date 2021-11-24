Neely hits 3 with 1.4 left, Albany beats E. Illinois 64-62

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Justin Neely made a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left and Albany beat Eastern Illinois 64-62 on…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Justin Neely made a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left and Albany beat Eastern Illinois 64-62 on Wednesday in the Eastern Kentucky Invitational.

Matt Cerruti posted 14 points for Albany (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Trey Hutcheson added 12 points and De’Vondre Perry had 10. Jamel Horton had six rebounds and six assists. Neely finished with eight points.

Kashawn Charles had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (1-5). Jermaine Hamlin added 10 points. Kejuan Clements had eight assists.

