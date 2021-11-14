CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
NDSU goes up against UNLV

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 7:45 AM

North Dakota State (2-0) vs. UNLV (2-0)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and UNLV both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of victories in their last game. UNLV earned a 55-52 win at home against Cal on Saturday, while North Dakota State won 60-57 at Cal Poly on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERS: UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton has averaged 17 points and 4.5 rebounds while Royce Hamm Jr. has put up 12.5 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. For the Bison, Rocky Kreuser has averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds while Grant Nelson has put up 15 points and 7.5 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID ROCKY: Kreuser has connected on 58.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STIFLING STATE: North Dakota State has held opposing teams to 50.5 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

