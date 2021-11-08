NDSU begins season against Concordia College (MN)

Concordia College (MN) vs. North Dakota State (0-0) Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Concordia College (MN) vs. North Dakota State (0-0)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison will be taking on the Cobbers of Division II Concordia College (MN). North Dakota State went 15-12 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State went 0-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bison put up 61.2 points per matchup across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.