NDSU begins season against Concordia College (MN)

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Concordia College (MN) vs. North Dakota State (0-0)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison will be taking on the Cobbers of Division II Concordia College (MN). North Dakota State went 15-12 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State went 0-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bison put up 61.2 points per matchup across those five contests.

