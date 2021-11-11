CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
ND hosts CSUN

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 12:30 PM

Cal State Northridge (0-1) vs. Notre Dame (0-0)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge visits Notre Dame in an early season matchup. Cal State Northridge fell short in an 89-49 game at Southern California on Tuesday. Notre Dame went 11-15 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted identical 3-3 records against non-conference competition last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

