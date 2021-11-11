CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
NC State plays host to Colgate

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 3:30 PM

Colgate (1-0) vs. North Carolina State (1-0)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and North Carolina State both look to put winning streaks together . Colgate won 65-58 over Northeastern in its last outing. North Carolina State is coming off an 88-70 win over Bucknell in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State limited its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 61 points per game last season. The Wolfpack offense scored 77.9 points per contest on their way to a 5-2 record against non-ACC competition. Colgate went 0-1 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

