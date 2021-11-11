NC State plays host to Colgate

Colgate (1-0) vs. North Carolina State (1-0) PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and…

Colgate (1-0) vs. North Carolina State (1-0)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and North Carolina State both look to put winning streaks together . Colgate won 65-58 over Northeastern in its last outing. North Carolina State is coming off an 88-70 win over Bucknell in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State limited its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 61 points per game last season. The Wolfpack offense scored 77.9 points per contest on their way to a 5-2 record against non-ACC competition. Colgate went 0-1 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.

___

___

