NC Central visits Alabama St.

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:31 AM

NC Central (0-3) vs. Alabama State (0-5)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central and Alabama State look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a big road loss in their last game. Alabama State lost 108-82 to Iowa on Thursday, while NC Central fell 86-69 at Iowa on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marque Maultsby is averaging 10 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles. Alex Caldwell is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 8.7 points per game. The Hornets have been led by Trace Young, who is averaging 10.8 points.MIGHTY MARQUE: Maultsby has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: NC Central has scored 60 points per game and allowed 82 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 69.6 points per game.

