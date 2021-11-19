NC Central visits Alabama St.

NC Central (0-3) vs. Alabama State (0-5) Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC Central and…

NC Central (0-3) vs. Alabama State (0-5)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central and Alabama State look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a big road loss in their last game. Alabama State lost 108-82 to Iowa on Thursday, while NC Central fell 86-69 at Iowa on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marque Maultsby is averaging 10 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles. Alex Caldwell is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 8.7 points per game. The Hornets have been led by Trace Young, who is averaging 10.8 points.MIGHTY MARQUE: Maultsby has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: NC Central has scored 60 points per game and allowed 82 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 69.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.