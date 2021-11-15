NC Central squares up against Iowa

NC Central (0-2) vs. Iowa (2-0) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC Central plays…

NC Central (0-2) vs. Iowa (2-0)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central plays Iowa in an early season matchup. NC Central fell short in a 90-51 game at Memphis on Saturday. Iowa is coming off an 89-57 home win over Kansas City on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Iowa’s Keegan Murray has averaged 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and three blocks while Jordan Bohannon has put up 15.5 points. For the Eagles, Alex Caldwell has averaged 11.5 points while Marque Maultsby has put up nine points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Iowa offense has turned the ball over on just 11 percent of its possessions, the ninth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 31.1 percent of all NC Central possessions have resulted in a turnover.

