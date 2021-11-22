THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
NC Central goes for first win vs Warren Wilson

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

Warren Wilson vs. NC Central (0-4)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC Central Eagles will be taking on the Owls of NAIA program Warren Wilson. NC Central lost 80-74 in overtime at Alabama State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Randy Miller Jr. has maintained a per-game average of 11.8 points for the Eagles, while Marque Maultsby has accounted for 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MILLER JR.: Through four games, NC Central’s Randy Miller Jr. has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: NC Central went 1-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles scored 72.5 points per matchup in those four games.

