NC Central battles The Apprentice School

The Apprentice School vs. NC Central (1-4)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC Central Eagles are set to battle the Builders of The Apprentice School. NC Central is coming off a 110-32 home win over Warren Wilson in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Randy Miller Jr. has averaged 12.2 points to lead the charge for the Eagles. Marque Maultsby has paired with Miller Jr. and is averaging 8.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MILLER JR.: Through five games, NC Central’s Randy Miller Jr. has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: NC Central went 1-3 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles scored 72.5 points per matchup across those four contests.

